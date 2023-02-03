Ogun: Man sets wife ablaze for refusing to prepare his food

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 46-year-old man, Hassan Azeez for allegedly setting his wife, Olayinka Hassan ablaze.

New Telegraph learnt that, the suspect reportedly poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze for allegedly refusing to prepare his food.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Oyeyemi said, the suspect was arrested on Sunday, January 22 in Ibogun, Ifo Local government area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ibogun divisional headquarters by the victim’s father, who reported that his daughter, Olayinka, was set on fire by her husband over a minor disagreement, and that the victim, a mother of one, had been rushed to a hospital in Ibadan.

