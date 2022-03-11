Ogun: Methodist Archbishop, six others jostle for vacant Olowu stool

An Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Adegbemi Adewale, and six other princes are jostling to fill the vacant stool of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Ogun State. Adewale, who is the Archbishop of RIYE (Remo, Ijebu, Yewa and Egba) Archdiocese of Methodist Church, was nominated alongside other contenders by the Otileta Ruling House. The stool became vacant after Oba Adegboyega Dosumu joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is from Owu. He is also the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of the kingdom. The nomination of the candidates followed the notice by the Abeokuta North Local Government Area as the next to produce the next Olowu. The six other candidates nominated along with Adewale are Adelani Oladimeji from Ile Omo’le Efon; Matemilola Adelola from Ile Soke and Olatidoye Olaniyi from Soke. Others are Adeyanju Bakinson from Ile Otopo; Simeon Soyele from Ile Lumosa and Adesina Adelani from Ile Soke.

