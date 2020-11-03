Ogun monarch berates S’West govs’ failure to sustain Awo’s education policy

A first class monarch in Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi yesterday said failure of the South-West governors to sustain the free education policy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for joblessness, youth restiveness and alarming rate of out-ofschool children in region.

Oba Akinyemi, who is the Eselu of Iselu land in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, disclosed this in an open letter addressed to the governors of the region.

The monarch while reading the letter before journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, lamented that South-West governors had abandoned the education sector, saying Awolowo would not be happy in his grave with the present crop of leaders in the South-West many of who had benefitted from the free education policy of the late sage.

Oba Akinyemi urged the governors to address the high rate of out-of-school children in the region to avoid the “Almajiri” situation in the northern part of the country.

He said: “During the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, there was a free education programme which most of the current politicians benefitted from. Where is the free education programme in the South-West now which has the semblance of that of Chief Obafemi Awolowo? It is almost gone!

