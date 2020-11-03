News

Ogun monarch berates S’West govs’ failure to sustain Awo’s education policy

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

 

 

A first class monarch in Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akintunde Akinyemi yesterday said failure of the South-West governors to sustain the free education policy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for joblessness, youth restiveness and alarming rate of out-ofschool children in region.

 

Oba Akinyemi, who is the Eselu of Iselu land in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, disclosed this in an open letter addressed to the governors of the region.

 

The monarch while reading the letter before journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, lamented that South-West governors had abandoned the education sector, saying Awolowo would not be happy in his grave with the present crop of leaders in the South-West many of who had benefitted from the free education policy of the late sage.

 

Oba Akinyemi urged the governors to address the high rate of out-of-school children in the region to avoid the “Almajiri” situation in the northern part of the country.

 

He said: “During the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, there was a free education programme which most of the current politicians benefitted from. Where is the free education programme in the South-West now which has the semblance of that of Chief Obafemi Awolowo? It is almost gone!

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dubai sends Hushpuppi to US to face cyberfraud, money-laundering charges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Raymond Igbalode Abbas, known as “Hushpuppi” has been extradited from Dubai to Washington, DC to face charges of money laundering and fraud. One Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka “Woodberry” was also extradited to the U.S as both were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2” by Dubai Police recently. The operation took down the suspects for […]
News

#ENDSARS: Irate youths attack Soun’s palace, destroy property

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Nearly 24 hours after the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday, some aggrieved youths allegedly attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, destroying properties.   It was gathered that the mob arrived at the palace during a meeting that had the Chairman, […]
News

North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from the COVID-19 illness, state media reported. “He sincerely hoped that they would recover as soon as possible. He hoped they will surely overcome it,” the Korean Central News […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: