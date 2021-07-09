Ogun monarch lauds Abiodun’s equitable developmental feats

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has given accolades to the present administration in Ogun State for ensuring equity in the distribution of dividends of democracy across the three senatorial districts. Akarigbo said this at a reception organised by the committee of friends in honour of the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration, Mr. Olurotimi Ansel Sotubo, at his palace in Sagamu.

Oba Ajayi, who described Prince Dapo Abiodun as a forthright person with moral principles, honesty and decency, said his socio-economic developmental drive in road infrastructure, housing and health, among others had positively impacted the lives of the people. “Prince Abiodun’s style of governance has shown fairness in the distribution of dividends of democracy. This has been done with a good sense of transparency, accountability and sincere commitment.

Like this: Like Loading...