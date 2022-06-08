News

Ogun monarch seeks CCTV in churches

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to facilitate the installation of closedcircuit television (CCTV) in churches to prevent terror attacks. Oba Akinyemi also called on churches and religious leaders to deploy other modern security gadgets to check security threats.

The advice followed Sunday’s killing of over 50 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. The traditional ruler in an open letter addressed to CAN President Samson Ayokunle, warned that if proactive measures are not taken a recurrence could discourage a lot of worshippers from attending church services.

 

