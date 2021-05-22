Ogun monarch to NASS: Rescue Leah first, before criminalising ransom payments

A First-Class monarch in Ogun State, the Eselu of Iseluland, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, Saturday tasked the National Assembly to facilitate release of Leah Sharibu and others in kidnappers dens before criminalising payments of ransoms.

Oba Akinyemi, who stated this an open letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, described the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which has scaled the second reading at the Senate, as a misplaced priority, unpopular and needless.

The monarch frowned at the move by the National Assembly to criminalise payment of ransom in the country, arguing that: “The proposed bill is not what should be considered at the moment when the governments has failed in their duties to protect the citizens.”

Oba Akinyemi in the letter, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, insisted that, governments at all levels have failed in their responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens.

The Senate had on Wednesday considered the bill that prohibits the payment and receipt of ransoms for the release of any person kidnapped, imprisoned or wrongfully confined with a view to slamming Nigerians who pay ransom to kidnappers with 15 years imprisonment.

But, the monarch queried: “When the security apparatus of the country is in shambles, and the government wants to sanction and punish ransom payers, will the captive now remain in the kidnappers den?”

Oba Akinyemi however, advised that, if such a bill is to be considered at all, the security apparatus must have been tightened and the captives should be rescued.

