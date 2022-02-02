News

Ogun monarch’s killing: Police beg fleeing residents

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have appealed to those who fled Agodo community in Ewekoro Local Government Area following the gruesome murder of the monarch to return home. The Alagodo of Agodo,Oba Ayinde Odetola, was killed alongside his three aides and their corpses burnt to ashes in a recent over alleged chieftaincy dispute. Following the incident, the town has been deserted as residents fear they could be arrested by the police or be attacked by the late traditional ruler’s supporters. Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the “town is completely deserted”. According to him, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. Oyeyemi, however, appealed to residents who have nothing to do with the crime to return home. He allayed the fear of a possible reprisal, saying they had commenced a 24-hour patrol of the community.

 

