Ogun most suitable for Special Agricultural Processing Zone, say AFDB, IFAD

Ogun State has been described as the most suitable place for the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (AFDB/ IFAD) Special Agricultural- Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, the coordinators have said. Both bodies expressed this while they were received by Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, yesterday. The team from the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) being led by Dr. Chuma Ezedinma, came on a Pre-appraisal Mission for development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone. In his remark, Country Director, IFAD, Dr. Patrick Habamenshi, noted that Nigeria as a country had opportunity of achieving greatness through agriculture. While stressing that the development of the sector was paramount to IFAD, Habamenshi urged Abiodun to support the team with the necessary logistics that may be required towards the successful implementation of the project.
Related Articles
PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserve the sympathy of Nigerians because they lack ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party require is to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CJN to swear in 85 judges for Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhhamad, will today swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated September 19 for Edo governorship election and October 10 for Ondo governorship election. Part of the panels will also adjudicate over the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Diri tasks FCC on fair representation at the federal level
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to adopt stringent measures to ensure fair representation of the state at the federal level. The governor disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, while receiving the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs. Muheeba Dankaka in his office. A […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)