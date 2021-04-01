News

Ogun most suitable for Special Agricultural Processing Zone, say AFDB, IFAD

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ogun State has been described as the most suitable place for the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (AFDB/ IFAD) Special Agricultural- Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, the coordinators have said. Both bodies expressed this while they were received by Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, yesterday. The team from the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) being led by Dr. Chuma Ezedinma, came on a Pre-appraisal Mission for development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone. In his remark, Country Director, IFAD, Dr. Patrick Habamenshi, noted that Nigeria as a country had opportunity of achieving greatness through agriculture. While stressing that the development of the sector was paramount to IFAD, Habamenshi urged Abiodun to support the team with the necessary logistics that may be required towards the successful implementation of the project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserve the sympathy of Nigerians because they lack ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party require is to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, […]
News

CJN to swear in 85 judges for Edo, Ondo election petition tribunals

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhhamad, will today swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has slated September 19 for Edo governorship election and October 10 for Ondo governorship election. Part of the panels will also adjudicate over the […]
News

Diri tasks FCC on fair representation at the federal level

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to adopt stringent measures to ensure fair representation of the state at the federal level. The governor disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, while receiving the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs. Muheeba Dankaka in his office. A […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica