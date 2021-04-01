Ogun most suitable for Special Agricultural Processing Zone, say AFDB, IFAD

Ogun State has been described as the most suitable place for the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (AFDB/ IFAD) Special Agricultural- Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme, the coordinators have said. Both bodies expressed this while they were received by Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, yesterday. The team from the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) being led by Dr. Chuma Ezedinma, came on a Pre-appraisal Mission for development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone. In his remark, Country Director, IFAD, Dr. Patrick Habamenshi, noted that Nigeria as a country had opportunity of achieving greatness through agriculture. While stressing that the development of the sector was paramount to IFAD, Habamenshi urged Abiodun to support the team with the necessary logistics that may be required towards the successful implementation of the project.

