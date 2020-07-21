Ogun moves to reduce 2020 budget from N449.9bn to N280.9bn

*Abiodun asks Assembly to extend tenure of LG Chairmen

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has written the state House of Assembly, requesting the downward review of the 2020 budget from N449.974billion to N280.9billion.

The governor attributed the development to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic spheres of the nation.

The proposed reduction of the budget represents 38 percent of the entire 2020 fiscal year.

At a plenary held on Tuesday at the Assembly complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, also announced Abiodun’s correspondence, seeking the extension of tenure of Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen for another period of three months.

The state legislature also received two letters, proposing a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Safety Commission as well as a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Energy Board.

Oluomo, who read the letters before the lawmakers, stated that the revision of the state budget from N449, 973, 690, 275.79 to N280, 907, 538, 376.47 was in alignment with fiscal realities occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Abiodun’s letter partly read: “I hereby present the 2020 revised appropriation bill and summary of the estimates of the revenue and expenditure of Ogun State for the kind consideration and approval of the Honourable House of Assembly as summarized below: Revenue now fixed at N280, 907, 538, 376. 47; Recurrent Expenditure comprising of Salaries & Allowances N 69, 087, 567, 259. 23, with Overhead Cost put at N47, 826, 711, 355. 11 and Consolidated revenue Fund Charges of N 15, 566, 772, 510.19 and Capital Expenses of N 148, 426, 487, 251. 94.”

Also, the correspondences proposing the two bills indicated that they were exhaustively considered and approved for onward transmission to the Assembly at the 9th Executive Council meeting held on July 7, 2020.

The Speaker disclosed that the request for approval of the Assembly to extend the tenure of local government chairmen was effective from July 19, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...