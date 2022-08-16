Metro & Crime

Ogun multiple accidents claim 4 lives, injure 21

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Four people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents that occured on the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Abeokuta expressways.

 

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accidents to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

According to her, the first accident which occurred around CONOIL area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressways involved a Lexus RX350, marked APP 541 GY and a Bajaj motorcycle registered as TTD 017 QR.

 

Okpe disclosed that, the motorcyclist and his two passengers died in the road crash. “Five persons were involved in the accident, two persons were unhurt and three persons were killed.” “The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the motorcycle as it collided with the vehicle.

 

“The rider and the two passengers died in the accident,” Okpe said. She added that, the corpses were deposited at Ifo General Hospital’s morgue. The second accident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, involved a luxury bus and a truck with no registration number on both vehicles.

 

Okpe disclosed that, 40 persons were involved in the accident while the driver of the bus was killed. She explained that, the truck rammed into the stationed bus and killed the driver of the bus who was under the bus trying to rectify some issues discovered from the vehicle.

 

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

