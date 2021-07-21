Ogun Muslims celebrate as Abiodun, clerics warn against discrimination

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday expressed optimism that Nigeria would come out of its daunting challenges stronger. The governor stated this while addressing Muslim faithful, at the Lantoro Central praying ground in Abeokuta. Muslim faithful in the state gathered at various praying grounds to observe the two rakat marking this year’s Eidel- Kabir. Abiodun, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Shuaib Salis, appealed to residents of the State to relate with one and another peacefully irrespective of their religious affiliation.

The governor said: “Don’t forget that this is the period that we need to love one another more. Irrespective of our religious or political affiliations we should always remember that we are one, we are all created by God. “We should all remember that no matter the daunting challenges that we are confronting, they cannot be as daunting as that of Prophet Ibrahim. “As a state and as a nation no matter whatever we are going through now, after this cloudy sky, there will be sunshine in this country. And we must remember that all of us regard Prophet Ibrahim as the father of faith and therefore to that extent, all human beings, we are from the same family.”

