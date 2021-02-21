News

OGUN, NAPTIP vow to eradicate human trafficking

The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have vowed to eradicate and fight against the excesses of human trafficking, molestation of child, rape, threats to life and other related offences in the state.

 

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, who doubled as Chairman Committee on Child and Human Trafficking in the state, Mr. Akingbolahan Adeniran made this submission during the constitution of coordinators and subcommittee of task forces to tackle incessant human trafficking and molestation of child, held at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

 

Adeniran stated that it was very cogent to sensitize the general public on the side effect of human trafficking, noting that the committee was constituted to fight against child trafficking and of communication channels towards the suppression of crime, being the State closed to border area of the country.

 

“Indeed, the victims’ protection and eradication of human trafficking is our priority, also the emergency response to strengthen and enhance effective legal means to prevent the root causes of the menace of human trafficking in Persons,” Adeniran said In her remarks, the Regional Director of NAPTIP, who also doubled as Vice Chairman of the Committee, Mrs. Kehinde Akomolafe, said that the proper collaboration amongst Law Enforcement Agencies remains a panacea for effecting crime prevention in the country.

