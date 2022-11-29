Ogun: Native doctor arrested for hacking neighbour to death 

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a native doctor, Idowu Talabi for allegedly killing his 30-year-old co-tenant, Isau Oluwatobiloba.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, November 27 for allegedly hacking his neighbour to death with a cutlass in his sleep.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested in the Ikenne area of the state.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ikenne divisional headquarters by the wife of the deceased.

The PPRO said, the deceased’s wife told the police that, she returned from church vigil at about 6:00 am only to discover the lifeless body of her husband lying in the pool of his own blood in their house at No 4, best way Moro street Ikenne, having been hacked to death by an unknown person.

