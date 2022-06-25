News

Ogun NDLEA nabs 99, seizes 7,889.03kg drugs in 6mths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday disclosed that its men have arrested 99 drug suspects, with a total of 7,889.03 kg of seizure of illicit drugs between January and June this year. The Commandant of NDLEA in the state, Ishaku Kwajafa, who disclosed this added that the command also seized 82,766 tablets of assorted psychotropic substances and 17.3 litres of codeine. Kwajafa disclosed this during a programme organised by the agency to mark this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

 

