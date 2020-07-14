Metro & Crime

Ogun needs N28bn to complete abandoned Sango-Agbado Road

Ogun State Government has said it requires over N28 billion to complete the abandoned 32km Sango-Agbado Road as designed.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, who disclosed this Tuesday, restated the commitment of the current government towards addressing the hardship being faced by road users across the state.

He said the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun was fully aware of the challenges occasioned by the deplorable condition of Sango-Agbado Expressway and other roads.

Akinsanya, who on Friday inspected the progress of the project, had also assessed the Ojodu-Abiodun-Denro Ishasi-Akute and Oke Aro-Lambe-Matogun roads two weeks ago, as engineers from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure visited the areas.

 

He said it is worthy of note that the construction of the Sango-Agbado road was started by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

 

The commissioner decried how the project was left unattended to months before the end of the Amosun administration.

