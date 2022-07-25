Ogun NNPP to INEC: Fayoyin our governorship candidate not Jackie Kazeem

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has kicked against Jackie Kazeem whose name appeared on the INEC list as the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun.

Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the Chairman of Ogun NNPP, in a letter addressed to INEC Chairman Mamood Yakub on Sunday, said, Hon. Olujobi Fayoyin was the candidate elected by the party and not Kazeem.

The chairman described Jackie Kazeem as an impostor who never participated in the primary election won by Fayoyin.

Read the full statement by Oginni below:

Mr. Mamood Yakub,

Chairman,

Independent Electoral Commission,(INEC)

Abuja.

PETITION: ERROR OF IMPOSTOR AS OGUN STATE GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE OF NEW NIGERIA PEOPLE’S PARTY.

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party was rudely shocked to discover that a strange name surfaced in replacement of Hon. Olujobi Fayoyin who participated in the Governorship Primary of Ogun State Chapter of New Nigeria People’s Party witnessed by INEC in the full glare of the Press and delegates from 236 wards of Ogun State.

The Governorship Primary was conducted in a free and peaceful environment of the state Secretariat to produce Hon. Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin as the Governorship Candidate of the Party

Recognizing the fact that in the face of Law and by Electoral Act, the impostor Madam Jackie Kazeem who never show up on the day of primary talkless of participation cannot become Ogun State NNPP’S GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE.

The appearance of Madam Jackie Kazeem’s name on the INEC list of Ogun State Gubernatorial Candidate is a FRAUD and Criminal act that must be investigated.

The era of executive lawlessness of imposition has gone forever in Nigeria’s political history therefore, we are calling on the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to use his good office to investigate the issues of errors and anomalies of usurper of the governorship candidacy of Ogun State and urgent remedy for the return of the authentic name of Hon Olujobi Ezekiel Fayoyin as the Ogun State Gubernatorial Candidate within a record time.

We’re looking forward to the immediate correction of this error of impostor through the intervention of your good and highly exalted office.

Thanks Sincerely for your Cooperation.

