Ogun NNPP Withdraws Petition Against Abiodun

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has withdrawn its petition at the Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the March 18 election.

Chairman Sunday Oginni made the announcement on Sunday at a press conference in Abeokuta. The petition was filed against Abiodun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the ground that the party’s name was omitted from the ballot papers used for the governorship election.

The party in the petition sought the total cancellation of the election. But Oginni said: “The Ogun State NNPP under the leadership of Comrade Olaposi Oginni Sunday hereby step out of court and withdraw the suit with petition number: EPT/OG/ GOV/01/2023.”

Oginni disclosed that the party had filed a notice of discountenance of the petition before the tribunal.