Ogun nursing school gets full accreditation 45 years after

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) has awarded full accreditation to the Ogun State School of Nursing and Midwifery 45 years after its establishment. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, said the school would be upgraded to an Ordinary National Diploma and a Higher National Diploma- awarding institution. Coker said the school would be renamed Ogun State School of Nursing Sciences, following the accreditation. The commissioner said the NMCN accreditation team visited the school in July after a provisional accreditation by the council in 2017 expired in 2019. According to Coker, Governor Dapo Abiodun released N125 million for the renovation and provision of modern training facilities for the school.
