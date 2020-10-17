Ogun NURTW crisis: New exco takes over union’s secretariat

The new executive members of the Ogun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) yesterday took over the union’s secretariat after it being sealed for three months by the state’s Police Command.

The union had been enmeshed in crisis since December last year over a leadership tussle, resulting in the closure of the secretariat to forestall clashes between the warring factions. But leading its members to take over the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, the new Chairman of the union, Mr. Mustapha Ismail, lamented that the secretariat has been looted following its closure during the prolonged leadership crisis of the union.

Mustapha had in March secured a judgement of the National Industrial Court, declaring him as the duly elected chairman of the union in the state. Addressing journalists after the taking over of the union secretariat, Ismail lamented that the office had been looted.

