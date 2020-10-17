News

Ogun NURTW crisis: New exco takes over union’s secretariat

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The new executive members of the Ogun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) yesterday took over the union’s secretariat after it being sealed for three months by the state’s Police Command.

The union had been enmeshed in crisis since December last year over a leadership tussle, resulting in the closure of the secretariat to forestall clashes between the warring factions. But leading its members to take over the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, the new Chairman of the union, Mr. Mustapha Ismail, lamented that the secretariat has been looted following its closure during the prolonged leadership crisis of the union.

Mustapha had in March secured a judgement of the National Industrial Court, declaring him as the duly elected chairman of the union in the state. Addressing journalists after the taking over of the union secretariat, Ismail lamented that the office had been looted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DMO denies N1.08bn fraud

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said it adheres to transparent and standard procedures consistent with laid down Civil Service rules in the discharge of its mandate. To this end, the management in a statement yesterday described an alleged N1.08 billion scandal as reported by a national daily (not New Telegraph) as lies.   The […]
News

Bauchi State as model of unity in diversity

Posted on Author Abdulrahman Yakubu

When Bauchi State is mentioned in any contemporary discussion, what immediately takes centrestage is the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   While the broader implication of Dogara’s exit could take some time to emerge, what […]
News

PDP S/West Congress: Fayose, Adebutu, 4 chairmen, others back Eddy Olafes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chairmenin Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States have declared support for the reelection of Dr. Eddy Olafeso as the National Vice- Chairman South-West. The four chairmen, Deji Doherty, Sikirulai Ogundele, Sunday Olatunde Akanfe and Bisi Kolawole made their position known during a meeting of leaders of the PDP in Abeokuta, Ogun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: