Ogun: Offenders of open grazing risk three years imprisonment

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday passed into law a bill banning open grazing in the state. The bill, titled; “HB No. 045/OG/2021 – A Law to Regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattles Ranches in Designated Grazing Areas of Ogun State and for other Matters incidental thereto and connected therewith,” prescribed three years jail term without the option of a fine for offenders. The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Agriculture by the sponsor, Ganiyu Oyedeji, yesterday at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

Apart from the jail term, offenders also risked the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the state government. “Part of a section of the bill prescribed a jail term of not less than three years without the option of fine, including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the state government for anyone who rear, herd or graze any livestock in any part of the state except within the permitted ranches or anyone who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law.” Oyedeji thereafter moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Hon. Olusola Adams and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

