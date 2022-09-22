Ogun, Ondo renew boundary dispute over installation of monarchs in four communities

The Ogun State Government and its neighbouring Ondo State have renewed their age-long boundary dispute with the approval and planned installation of traditional rulers in four communities said to be part of Ogun. The communities are Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside. The Ondo State Government last week released White Paper on Obas’ Elevation and recognition in about 60 communities including the four disputed communities. The Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, in a statement, said the white paper followed the recommendations of Justice Ajama (rtd) Judicial Commission of Inquiry into deserving cases of Recognition, Adjustment, upgrading and elevation of Chieftaincy Stools in the state. Titiloye said the panel set up and inaugurated by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko on January 30, 2015, but he could not implement the commission’s report before the end of its tenure in February 2017.
