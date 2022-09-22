News

Ogun, Ondo renew boundary dispute over installation of monarchs in four communities

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State Government and its neighbouring Ondo State have renewed their age-long boundary dispute with the approval and planned installation of traditional rulers in four communities said to be part of Ogun. The communities are Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside. The Ondo State Government last week released White Paper on Obas’ Elevation and recognition in about 60 communities including the four disputed communities. The Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, in a statement, said the white paper followed the recommendations of Justice Ajama (rtd) Judicial Commission of Inquiry into deserving cases of Recognition, Adjustment, upgrading and elevation of Chieftaincy Stools in the state. Titiloye said the panel set up and inaugurated by former Governor Olusegun Mimiko on January 30, 2015, but he could not implement the commission’s report before the end of its tenure in February 2017.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coscharis Leads In Local Manufacture Of Vehicles –Jelani

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Introduces Ford Trucks into Nigeria market •Unveils 2012 Ford Explorer   As the 15th edition of the Lagos Motor Fair gets underway, the Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Aliyu Jelani has reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to promote the growth of the automotive industry in the country […]
News

I look forward to working with Soludo –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Anambra State governorelect, Prof. Charles Soludo, to rally stakeholders to confront the challenges facing the state and South-East, saying he “looks forward to working with the incoming governor”. Soludo contested Saturday’s governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). While congratulating the ex-Governor of the Central […]
News

S’African Court Terminates ex-President Zuma’s Medical Parole, Orders Him Back to Prison

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Africa’s High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole, a court judgement showed on Wednesday. The 79-year old began medical parole in September, and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. Zuma handed himself in on July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica