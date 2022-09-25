Metro & Crime

Ogun: One arrested, as Police engage kidnappers in gun battle

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have invaded the hideout of suspected kidnappers.

The hoodlums, according to the police, have been responsible for some of the kidnapping incidents on the Kara bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Sunday.

According to Oyeyemi, a joint team of the police, local vigilantes, operatives of the So Safe corps and men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), stormed the hideout of the kidnappers on Saturday and rescued one of their victims, identified as Sheu Anafi while one of the suspects was also arrested.

Oyeyemi said the kidnappers had attacked a commercial car along the highway and abducted one of the passengers.

According to the PPRO, the police raided the hideout of the kidnappers following a report lodged at Warewa Divisional Headquarters by a commercial driver.

“The commercial driver told the police that, while he was coming from Ilorin in his Ford car with registration number, LRN 596 ZY, loaded with seven passengers, on getting to the long bridge, there was traffic jam consequence upon which he drove through the untarred access road besides the bridge.

“While driving through the said access road, they were attacked by some unknown gunmen who made all the passengers run in different directions into the nearby bush.

“But, when they all regrouped to continue their journey, it was discovered that one of the passengers by name Alhaji Sheu Anafi from the Okeleele area of Ilorin had been abducted by the hoodlums.

“Upon the report, the DPO Warewa division, CSP Abdul Fatai Ogunsanya led a joint operation consisting of men of the command’s tactical teams, local vigilantes, so safe corps and OPC men for bush combing in search of the abducted man.

“Their efforts yielded positive results when the hideout of the kidnappers was located and the security operatives engaged them in a gun battle.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

