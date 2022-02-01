Education

Ogun optimistic over strategies to curb indiscipline in schools

Given the spate of indiscipline and deviant behaviour in Ogun State schools, the state government has expressed optimism that with the intervention and strategies put in place, indiscipline and unruly behaviour among learners would be curbed to a minimal level.

 

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu gave the assurance during the handing over of report by Counselors engaged to counsel learners of Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, Onikolobo, who were caught smoking ‘shisha’ towards the end of first term.

 

Arigbabu, in a statement signed by the Press Officers for the ministry, Mrs. Damilola Omoniyi and Mr. Ayoola Obadimu, reiterated that the government was determined to build and develop children that would be psychologically and mentally balanced through its responsive approach to teaching and learning exercise.

 

“Ogun State government is responsible and responsive when it comes to education, and we are more interested in bringing up a psychologically and mentally balanced child. I am hopeful that the state will be able to curb indiscipline in our schools given all our interventions and laid down strategies,” the statement read.

 

Arigbabu said that the recommendations presented would be followed to the letter, even as he explained that the essence of punishment was not to destroy, but to correct and reform erring learners.

 

The commissioner, while underscoring the importance of the Counseling Unit in schools, however, promised  that the ministry would continue to monitor the progress of the learners.

 

He also stated that the government would ensure that Counseling Units are put in place to tackle such occurrences, saying that there would be counseling sessions for parents of the learners in order to have a total reformation for them.

 

Speaking on behalf of the counselors, the state President of the All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Dr. Ayodele Womiloju, who is also a Guidance Counselor, said that the counselors were able to identify the causes of the learners’ behaviour and also proffered solutions that would bring about positive changes in the female students

 

