Ogun orders retirees, ex-political office holders to return govt number plates

Ogun state government yesterday directed all public officials in possession of government number plates without authorisation, to return them to the office of the Head of Service immediately.

The Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Service Matters, Mr. Dahunsi Ogunleye gave the directive in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogunleye insisted that number plates affixed to unserviceable vehicles are to be removed, while those with retirees and former political office holders should be returned.

He also directed all Accounting Officers of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), to furnish the office of the Head of Service with details of allocated official vehicles, bearing government number plates for record purpose. “Law enforcement officers have been directed to apprehend private vehicles that are affixed with official number plates, as the practice contravened the policy of the state government”, the statement indicated.

