Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority’s MD faults stealing claim

Workers at the Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), have accused the outgoing Managing Director, Olufemi Odumosu, of stealing Federal Government’s property and some “classified documents.”

But in a swift, Odumosu described it as blackmail, saying his adversaries were behind the accusations. Odumosu while insisting that he did not steal any property belonging to the government hinted that he would hand over the baton today.

He said: “How can I go away with classified files, which are the classified files? People just want to create unnecessary issues. “Government did not pay for the refrigerator, it’s my personal refrigerator. I brought it from my house.

“When they came into my office, taking stock of some property I wasn’t around. I met them numbering some things and I asked them “how can you be numbering something that belongs to me? “They should have waited for me and I told them to get out of the office. My secretary said she told them but they didn’t listen.

That is insubordination. Not that I am being afraid of being probed, somebody is behind this. “Those behind it are just looking for way to blackmail. I didn’t do all these things mentioned.”

However, a top management member of the agency told our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that Odumosu had allegedly moved some items such as refrigerator, office cabi- net, computer systems and beddings for his office and official residence, preparatory to his exit from office. According to the source, Odumosu, was spotted moving the items into a Hilux van, but the leadership of the staff union later confronted him regarding the property he allegedly moved out of the agency. During the encounter, the union leaders and Odumosu reportedly engaged in a shouting match as the outing MD said his authority was being challenged. The source said: “It was this morning of Thursday 31st, December, that we realised that our outgoing MD started removing valuables from his office. People saw him carrying some bags and other things. We were informed that he removed office files, refrigerator, cabinet, computer system, mattresses and some other things.”

