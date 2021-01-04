News

Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority’s MD faults stealing claim

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Workers at the Ogun- Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), have accused the outgoing Managing Director, Olufemi Odumosu, of stealing Federal Government’s property and some “classified documents.”

But in a swift, Odumosu described it as blackmail, saying his adversaries were behind the accusations. Odumosu while insisting that he did not steal any property belonging to the government hinted that he would hand over the baton today.

He said: “How can I go away with classified files, which are the classified files? People just want to create unnecessary issues. “Government did not pay for the refrigerator, it’s my personal refrigerator. I brought it from my house.

“When they came into my office, taking stock of some property I wasn’t around. I met them numbering some things and I asked them “how can you be numbering something that belongs to me? “They should have waited for me and I told them to get out of the office. My secretary said she told them but they didn’t listen.

That is insubordination. Not that I am being afraid of being probed, somebody is behind this. “Those behind it are just looking for way to blackmail. I didn’t do all these things mentioned.”

However, a top management member of the agency told our correspondent in Abeokuta, Ogun State, that Odumosu had allegedly moved some items such as refrigerator, office cabi- net, computer systems and beddings for his office and official residence, preparatory to his exit from office. According to the source, Odumosu, was spotted moving the items into a Hilux van, but the leadership of the staff union later confronted him regarding the property he allegedly moved out of the agency. During the encounter, the union leaders and Odumosu reportedly engaged in a shouting match as the outing MD said his authority was being challenged. The source said: “It was this morning of Thursday 31st, December, that we realised that our outgoing MD started removing valuables from his office. People saw him carrying some bags and other things. We were informed that he removed office files, refrigerator, cabinet, computer system, mattresses and some other things.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]
News

Gunmen abduct Edo Head of Service

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Anxiety heightened in Benin the Edo state capital as suspected gunmen yesterday abducted the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Barrister Anthony Okungbowa. Details of Okungbowa’s kidnap as at the time of this report remained uncertain.   The Head of Service was said to have been kidnapped along Ozaa Road leading […]
News Top Stories

Ogun conducts entrance exam for 200 job applicants

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has conducted an entrance examination for over 200 applicants seeking employments into the state civil service.   The applicants included state counsels and others who applied for various positions through the state job portal. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Competitive Entrance Examination Board of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica