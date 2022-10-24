Ogun: Outrage as ex-convict rapes 12-yr-old girl to death

A 12-year-old girl, Janet Fakeye has been reportedly raped to death by an ex-convict, Orija Mercy in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that, the suspect who is now at large, allegedly dragged the victim, a Junior Secondary School student of the Army Day Secondary School, Alamala, Abeokuta into his family house in Fehintoluwa community in Idiya, Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state and raped her to death. The incident, it was gathered angered the youths of the community who stormed the suspect’s house and set it ablaze.

Our correspondent gathered that, the suspect accosted the victim while she was going back home from where she had gone to buy soap to wash her school uniform on Wednesday and dragged her into the building.

Our correspondent further gathered that, the exconvict who was convicted for assaulting a Point of Service (PoS) operator in the community last year, reportedly raped the minor shortly after he was released from prison, having served his jail term.

The suspect was reported to have tied the hands, legs and covered the mouth of the deceased before allegedly raping her to death and thereafter dumped her corpse in another building beside his house and ran away. The father of the deceased, Sanjo Fakeye, has demanded for justice for his late daughter from the government.

The deceased’s father said “When Janet arrived from school on Wednesday, she was writing her homework and after she was done, she told me she wanted to buy a detergent in our neighbour’s house to wash her socks. “I gave her money to buy the detergent.

As I gave her the money, I was sitting outside and after a while, I didn’t see her return from the place she went to buy the detergent. The place where she went to buy the detergent is not far from the house.

“So, I went to check on her, I was told she had been attended to and had left the place, I became agitated. “I then thought that maybe she went to collect a book from her friend for her homework. I went to the friend’s place and asked for my daughter, but she said she had not seen her.

“I later went to report at the police station around 8p.m after we had searched for her, but could not find her. As we were heading towards the police station, I received a call from the community that they had found the dead body of my daughter.”

He alleged that, his daughter was raped to death by Mercy after he tied her hands and legs and covered her mouth. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP, Abimbola Oyeyemi said his men have begun search for him.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was just released from the prison after he was sentenced for a crime he committed in the community. The PPRO said, the police have launched a manhunt for him over the crime.

He said “it is true that we are looking for him. The suspect is an ex-convict who was just released from the prison. He would soon be arrested and made to face justice.”

