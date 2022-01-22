News

Ogun, Oyo Amotekun comb forests for killer herdsmen, kidnappers, others

Officers of the Ogun and Oyo states’ Amotekun in a joint operation are currently combing the forests between the two states to dislodge killer herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements. The Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ogun state, Dave Akinyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, said the operation was necessitated by the recent kidnapping incidents and attacks by killer herdsmen in some parts of the state.

Akinyemi said the state is also collaborating with Lagos State to flush out criminals, vowing that the corps would not allow any part of the state to be taken over by terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers or bandits as a safe haven to unleash mayhem on the people. The state has witnessed an upsurge in criminal activities, with suspected Fulani herdsmen unleashing mayhem on motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Also last week, about five persons were killed with houses burnt in a fresh farmers and herders clashes in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

 

