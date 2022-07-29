Ogun panel on land deals receives 56 petitions

The Ogun State Judicial Commission of Enquiry to review land allocation, documentation and various suspected illegal land dealings yesterday said it received 56 petitions against the state government. The Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) told journalists after the inauguration of the panel in Abeokuta they have the mandate to unravel all illegal land transactions that took place from 2011 to date. According to him, the panel was not out for a witch hunt but to uncover and redress any practices regarding land allocation and documentation.
FG reviews COVID-19 travels protocols
The federal government has further reviewed the COVID-19 protocols following the ebbing of the pandemic globally. In a release by the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) yesterday, in-bound, fully vaccinated passengers into the country were no longer required to carry out COVID-19 PCR test
2023: I didn't file suit against Atiku's Citizenship, says Malami
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday said he had not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. In a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation
Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue
Four armed men in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies, at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb area of Makurdi metropolis, Benue State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his
