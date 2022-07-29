Ogun panel on land deals receives 56 petitions

The Ogun State Judicial Commission of Enquiry to review land allocation, documentation and various suspected illegal land dealings yesterday said it received 56 petitions against the state government. The Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) told journalists after the inauguration of the panel in Abeokuta they have the mandate to unravel all illegal land transactions that took place from 2011 to date. According to him, the panel was not out for a witch hunt but to uncover and redress any practices regarding land allocation and documentation.

