Ogun: Panic as cultists kill popular area boy

There was palpable tension among residents of Oluwo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, following the killing of a popular area boy known around the area as ‘Tommy’.

Tommy was reportedly hacked to death late Thursday night at Panseke area of the state capital by suspected cultists.

It was learnt that, the assailants had slashed Tommy in the head and other parts of the body, leaving him dead.

There are reports that he might have been killed by members of the Aiye Confraternity, as many believed he belonged to the rival Eiye cult group.

On Friday morning, there was tension in Oluwo over fear of possible reprisal attacks.

Our correspondent confirmed that shops and residential buildings were under lock and key.

The students populated environment was deserted with many planning to travel to their various homes.

At the time our correspondent visited Oluwo, people were seen running helter skelter as some stern-looking men moved about on motorcycles.

“There is going to be serious fight in Oluwo Abeokuta. That man killed is not going to die like that. He is a very popular man in Abeokuta. Please take cover and stay safe,” a source has said.

The Ogun State police command has confirmed the incident, saying it was a cult clash.

