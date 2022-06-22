News

Ogun partners France on transport, ICT, others

Posted on

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Emmanuelle Blatmann, has expressed her country’s readiness to partner the Ogun State government in developing transport, information technology, culture and women. Blatmann, who paid a courtesy call on Governor Dapo Abiodun said Ogun has the potential to be the leading state in the country.

The Ambassador said: “A lot of innovative programmes are on-going in the state and the state is one of the safest places in the country. We are here to discuss opportunities through Public-Private Partnership and we believe we can collaborate with you in the areas of women empowerment, information technology, transportation as well as cultural programmes including French Language and technical support for the new airport.”

She added that France would encourage agriculture in the state as it is one of the sectors that could fight hunger and create employment that would bring an end to violence extremism and terrorism affecting Nigeria. While expressing her delight at the number of French businesses in the state, Blatmannn said the French International Development Agency (FIDA) was working on the rural water sector project to make life more meaningful to the people at the grassroots.

 

Our Reporters

