Ogun partners industries to train technical colleges’ instructors

Teachers in Ogun State Technical and Vocational Colleges have been trained basically to broaden their knowledge in skill courses, and also acquaint learners with knowledge and training required in industries within and outside the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu disclosed this during the inaugural industry exposure programme certificate award and industry appreciation ceremony organised by the State Technical and Vocational Education Board (OGSTVEB) in collaboration with the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), a World Bank financed project, which took place at the Conference Room of the ministry.

Arigbabu said that there was the need for learners to combine practical aspects to theoretical knowledge, especially in technical education, noting that this would go a long way in enhancing their understanding of the subject taught and making the students more sellable to industries that would require their services.

The Commissioner pointed out that it was also important for the teachers to undergo the internship programme in industries in order to have first-hand experience and exposure that would invariably cascade down to the learners.

“Technical education requires hands-on experience and having our teachers go to the industries to acquire first-hand experience and exposure will improve the outcome of their teaching activities. I want to appreciate our industry partners for collaborating with us to train our teachers and improve the system,” the Commissioner said.

Arigbabu lauded the industry and other partners for collaborating with the state government by opening their doors to train the teachers, even as he also called for continued cooperation and charged the beneficiaries of the training to apply the knowledge acquired to improve teaching and learning in their respective courses in order to change the narrative of technical education in the state

Like this: Like Loading...