Ogun pastor, 38, arrested for raping 14-year-old chorister 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old self acclaimed pastor, Israel Adebayo for allegedly raping a 14-year-old member of his church (name withheld).

The suspect, who is the General Overseer of “The Beloved Chapel” in Agbado area of the state, allegedly lured the victim, a choir member into his room and raped her.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that, while she travelled to treat herself of a certain ailment, her daughter who happened to be a choir member in their church, went to church and the pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

