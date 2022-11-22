Ogun: Pastor, two others arrested for killing 39-year-old for money ritual

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested one pastor and two others for allegedly abducting and killing a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa for money ritual purpose.

The suspects: Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, were arrested in Owode Yewa area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Tuesday, said the suspects allegedly killed Adekunle and dismembered his body parts.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa Divisional Headquarters on Tuesday, November 15 by the victim’s younger brother, Oluwaseyi Adekunle.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s brother told the police that, his brother left home on Thursday, November 10 and never returned.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Owode Yewa division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that, Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

“Upon the discovery, the said Idowu Abel was traced and arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, on interrogating Idowu Abel, he confessed that: “The victim, who happened to be his bossom friend, was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi’s farm where he was killed and butchered.

“He (Abel) confessed further that, it was one herbalist who was introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi that requested for human head, heart, two hands and legs.

“He stated further that the said herbalist, who is now at large, promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he is able to get the listed human parts for him.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...