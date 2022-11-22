Metro & Crime

Ogun: Pastor, two others arrested for killing 39-year-old for money ritual

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

The police in Ogun State have arrested one pastor and two others for allegedly abducting and killing a 39-year-old man, Adekunle Muyiwa for money ritual purpose.

The suspects: Idowu Abel, Clement Adeniyi and Pastor Felix Ajadi, were arrested in Owode Yewa area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Tuesday, said the suspects allegedly killed Adekunle and dismembered his body parts.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Yewa Divisional Headquarters on Tuesday, November 15 by the victim’s younger brother, Oluwaseyi Adekunle.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s brother told the police that, his brother left home on Thursday, November 10 and never returned.

“Upon the report, the DPO of Owode Yewa division, CSP Mohammed S. Baba, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In the course of their investigation, it was discovered that, Idowu Abel was the person who came to pick the missing man from his house on that fateful day.

“Upon the discovery, the said Idowu Abel was traced and arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, on interrogating Idowu Abel, he confessed that: “The victim, who happened to be his bossom friend, was lured out by him and taken to his second accomplice, Clement Adeniyi’s farm where he was killed and butchered.

“He (Abel) confessed further that, it was one herbalist who was introduced to him by Pastor Felix Ajadi that requested for human head, heart, two hands and legs.

“He stated further that the said herbalist, who is now at large, promised to pay him the sum of N200,000 if he is able to get the listed human parts for him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

20 OOUTH lab scientists, doctors, nurses contract coronavirus

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke

At least 20 medical laboratory staff, doctors and nurses have tested positive for coronavirus at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State. An official of the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph yesterday that, an official of the Laboratory Department had died of an illness suspected to […]
Metro & Crime

Banditry: NSCDC arrests informant in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested an informant for bandits in Tureta Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State. The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Dada said this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Sokoto. Dada accused informants of sustaining banditry in the state and if […]
Metro & Crime

Jonathan commends ERASKORP for birthing in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa The former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commended ERASKCORP Nigeria Limited for bringing the company to Bayelsa State maintaining that the establishment of the company will improve the internally generated revenue of the state. Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the unveiling of ERASKON products, Jonathan stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica