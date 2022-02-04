Ogun pays N200m grant for basic healthcare for indigent residents

The Ogun State government yesterday said it paid a N200 million grant to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund as part of its resolve to take advantage of the health scheme. Governor Dapo Abiodun said this at the launch of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the commencement of the Informal Sector Health Insurance Scheme at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta. He said: “While our administration will continue to ensure that an affordable and sustainable health care delivery system is provided in Ogun State, it is also imperative that we make it easily accessible to all our people. It is for this reason that we are gathered here today to launch the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) as an effective gateway to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the formal take-off of Informal Sector Health Insurance Scheme towards improving the wellbeing, wellness and welfare of the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...