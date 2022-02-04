Ogun pays N200m grant for basic healthcare for indigent residents

The Ogun State government yesterday said it paid a N200 million grant to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund as part of its resolve to take advantage of the health scheme. Governor Dapo Abiodun said this at the launch of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and the commencement of the Informal Sector Health Insurance Scheme at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta. He said: “While our administration will continue to ensure that an affordable and sustainable health care delivery system is provided in Ogun State, it is also imperative that we make it easily accessible to all our people. It is for this reason that we are gathered here today to launch the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) as an effective gateway to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the formal take-off of Informal Sector Health Insurance Scheme towards improving the wellbeing, wellness and welfare of the people.
Related Articles
Cleric Curses Buhari’s Saboteurs
Foremost Islamic cleric Sheik Abdullahi Isah has placed curses on those conspiring to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari led government, while hinting that there is a grand campaign to undermine the Muhammadu Buhari administration by some politicians across the country. He stated this at a media parley with select journalists in Minna, Niger state on the […]
FEC okay N29.7bn for projects in Transport ministry, FCT
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N29.7 billion for projects in Transport/ Aviation Ministry and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This followed the disclosure by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government has been able to recover the sum of N49.7 billion out […]
INEC: We’ll deploy technology for FCT polls
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would deploy technology in the conduct of the February 12 Area Council election. INEC National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the election would be conducted in the newly created polling units across the six Area […]
