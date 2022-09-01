Ogun: PCRC member arrested for allegedly defrauding woman of N1.4m

The police in Ogun State have arrested a member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Alhaji Musa Araokanmi for allegedly defrauding one Halimot Olorunlomeru of the sum of N1.4 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspect allegedly collected the money from the victim under the pretence that he will assist her to get auctioned car and motorcycles from the police auction sales.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ago Iwoye Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

Oyeyemi said the victim told the police that the suspect introduced himself as a PCRC member in charge of police auction sales.

“She stated further that the suspect advised her to deposit the sum of N1.4 million with him to get a very good car and motorcycles from police auction sales. Since he collected the said amount in June 2020, he has been on the run and efforts to locate him proved abortive, until he was recently sighted in Ago Iwoye,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, on the strength of the complaint, the DPO Ago Iwoye Division, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has never been a member of PCRC anywhere in Ogun State as he claimed.

Oyeyemi said the suspect had confessed to have committed the crime.

