Metro & Crime

Ogun: PCRC member arrested for allegedly defrauding woman of N1.4m

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The police in Ogun State have arrested a member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Alhaji Musa Araokanmi for allegedly defrauding one Halimot Olorunlomeru of the sum of N1.4 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists Thursday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the suspect allegedly collected the money from the victim under the pretence that he will assist her to get auctioned car and motorcycles from the police auction sales.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ago Iwoye Divisional Headquarters by the victim.

Oyeyemi said the victim told the police that the suspect introduced himself as a PCRC member in charge of police auction sales.

“She stated further that the suspect advised her to deposit the sum of N1.4 million with him to get a very good car and motorcycles from police auction sales. Since he collected the said amount in June 2020, he has been on the run and efforts to locate him proved abortive, until he was recently sighted in Ago Iwoye,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, on the strength of the complaint, the DPO Ago Iwoye Division, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has never been a member of PCRC anywhere in Ogun State as he claimed.

Oyeyemi said the suspect had confessed to have committed the crime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo: 6 communities, UNIBEN threatened by gully erosion

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A total of six communities in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State, staff and students of University of Benin have called on relevant authorities to rescue them from a damaging gully that is threatening to cut them off from accessing each other and other parts of Benin City. The communities are: Iguo-Osaigie, Utteh, Iguo-Hana, […]
Metro & Crime

Police confirm abduction of Kano traders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano The Kaduna State Police Command, has confirmed the abduction of unspecified number of traders on their eay to Kano from Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State The Command’s PPRO, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the kidnapping, however, did not give an actual number of those abducted. But unconfirmed reports have it that about […]
Metro & Crime

AAUA: Three siblings, five others die in auto crash

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

…varsity shut as students protest mates’ death   Three members of the same family and five others lost their lives in a motor accident at the gate of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) on Saturday. The university was shut yesterday.   The accident, which claimed not less than eight lives, occurred when a truck carrying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica