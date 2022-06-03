Ogun PDP chides Sowunmi over parallel gov primary

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said Segun Sowunmi and others claiming victory in parallel governorship primaries were “living in fool’s paradise.” The party insisted that Ladi Adebutu is its candidate for the 2023 election. Sowunmi emerged as the winner of a parallel PDP governorship on May 25 while former member of the House of Representatives, Adebutu won the other primary.

But the PDP’s electoral committee rejected the primary that produced Sowunmi, backing the one at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta won by Adebutu. Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele, said: “Anybody or group of persons hiding anywhere, claiming to have emerged as PDP candidate at any level of the party primary is merely living in fool’s paradise.” Ogundele, who was represented by the Secretary, Sunday Solarin, said the opposition party “now cohabits in total harmony under my able chairmanship”. He said the party recognized an individual’s right and liberty to proceed to court and seek redress, saying, however, that they should take good cognizance of the interest of the party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...