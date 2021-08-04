News

Ogun PDP chieftain accuses Abiodun of diverting N64bn

The governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Oladipupo Adebutu, yesterday accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of allegedly diverting N64 billion monthly allocations meant for the local government areas in the state. Adebutu alleged that the N64 billion, which was disbursed by the Federal Government in 21 months of the Abiodun-led administration, was hijacked by the state government, while only salaries were paid to local government officials. But in a swift reaction to the allegation, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, described Adebutu’s claim as a figment of his imagination. However, Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, made the allegation after a meeting with the chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the PDP in the last local government election in the state. He lamented that the 20 local government areas of the state “are allegedly under lock and key by the state government as there is no single project to show for the allocation received.”

Adebutu said: “According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), N64 billion was disbursed for the third tier of government to get salary and we have nothing to show for it. “All the 20 local government areas in Ogun State were virtually under lock and key, no project you could see, upon that in 21 months, Ogun State suffered.” Adebutu also accused the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) of creating a crisis in the PDP, which would have been a viable opposition in the local government election.

