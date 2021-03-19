Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu, Adebutu groups agree to sheathe sword

After over 10 years of lingering crisis, the two factions in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by late Buruji Kashamu and Ladi Adebutu have agreed to work together in the interest of the party in the state. The peace between the two was brokered by the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. A statement by Secretary of the committee, Linus Okorie, said both parties had resolved to withdraw all cases pending in the various courts. It reads: “The parties also agreed that PDP remains the best umbrella under which the unity and development of Nigeria can be achieved, sustained and guaranteed. They have all signed an agreement to that effect. “We appreciate the magnanimity, maturity, patriotism and the give-and-take spirit displayed by both parties to the crisis as well as other leaders in the resolution of the issue.”

