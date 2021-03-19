Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu, Adebutu groups agree to sheathe sword

After over 10 years of lingering crisis, the two factions in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by late Buruji Kashamu and Ladi Adebutu have agreed to work together in the interest of the party in the state. The peace between the two was brokered by the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. A statement by Secretary of the committee, Linus Okorie, said both parties had resolved to withdraw all cases pending in the various courts. It reads: “The parties also agreed that PDP remains the best umbrella under which the unity and development of Nigeria can be achieved, sustained and guaranteed. They have all signed an agreement to that effect. “We appreciate the magnanimity, maturity, patriotism and the give-and-take spirit displayed by both parties to the crisis as well as other leaders in the resolution of the issue.”
Related Articles
JOHESU urges NASS to step down MDCN Bill
Health workers under the auspices of th e Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) have called on the National Assembly to step down consideration of the bill sponsored by Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health. JOHESU and AHPA also accused the chairman of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSWAT protests spread to France, London
The #EndSWAT and #EndSARS protests continued yesterday as protesters gathered in France and London to raise voices against police brutality and oppressive regime in Nigeria Even social media was not spared of the situation in Nigeria as photographs and videos on the #EndSWAT protesters oc-cupied Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to an online news portal, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps summon AGF over $36.1m World Bank loan
The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Tuesday summoned the Acting Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Aghughu Adolphus over $36.1m World Bank assisted fiscal governance and institutions projects to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation. The committee gave the order at the resumed investigation of the World Bank assisted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)