Ogun PDP crisis: Kashamu, Adebutu's factions sheath the swords

Members of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to late business mogul and politician, Senator Buruji Kashamu and a faction led by former House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, yesterday met to resolve the age-long crisis rocking the party in the state.

The party in the state had been enmeshed in a crisis over who controls the party structure, a development which had largely affected the chances of the party in previous elections. The crisis was resolved following the intervention of Dr Bukola Saraki-led reconciliatory panel set up by the national leadership of PDP, where the two factions involved in the crisis, Kashamu and Adebutu factions agreed to work together to end the crisis. The factions at the re-union meeting held at party secretariat in Abeokuta declared they had sheathed their swords and were ready to work together as one and united by the party. In attendance at the gathering were leaders from both factions of the party, including Chief Doyin Okupe, Ladi Adebutu, Aare Tunde Alabi, Prince Segun Seriki and others. Seriki who led Kashamu men to the meeting declared that the party would henceforth operate under Sikirullahi Ogundeleled executive of the PDP, thereby collapsing the other faction which paraded Samson Bamgbose as the chairman.

“The meeting agreed that Sikirullahi will be the only chairman of PDP in the state,” Seriki said. He expressed regret that the crisis had robbed PDP off the chances to return to power since 2011 when the party was defeated upon expiration of Daniel’s tenure. Seriki called on party members to be committed to the reunion and work towards rebuilding the party for victory in the 2023 election. On his part, Bamgbose lauded leaders of the party for achieving reconciliation of the warring factions. He asked PDP leaders and supporters to be ready for the battle to unseat the ruling party in 2023. “We are going to the battle front. We must be ready to win,” Bamgbose said. In his words, Ogundele said the reunion marked the beginning of a new relationship that would drive the party to power in 2023.

Our Reporters

