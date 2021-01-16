News

Ogun PDP crisis: Oyinlola-led reconciliation meeting inconsequential –Adebutu’s faction

The Ladi Adebutu’s faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state yesterday described the reconciliation meeting with some stakeholders of the party by the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led committee as inconsequential.

The former governor of Osun state had led the South West PDP Reconciliation Committee to meet with members loyal to the late Senator Buruji Kashamu and former governor Gbenga Daniel’s factions. The meeting, according to the committee was part of the ongoing efforts at reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state.

But, the Adebutu’s faction denied knowledge of the meeting, insisting that they were the only authentic excos of the party recognised by the National Working Committee (NWC). Speaking to Saturday Telegraph, the Publicity Secretary of the faction, Bankole Akinloye said, “As a party, we are not aware of the meeting because we were not invited to any meeting called by Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the former governor of Osun state. “We were not consulted, we were not called for any meeting.

If they want us to be part of such meeting, they know the appropriate means to get in contact with us”. Reacting to the allegation that they were illegally occupying the party secretariat in the state, Akinloye said, “If anybody says we are illegally occupying the secretariat, that person is still living in the past. That person is not facing the reality in Ogun state PDP.

“The party in Ogun state is known to the National Working Committee of the party which is the heartbeat of the party legally and practically. They know we are there and we have been attending meetings together.

“Whoever feels that we are occupying the party secretariat illegally, such a person is not in line with the objective reality as it concerns the running of the party in Ogun state. “The NWC knows we are there, all the conventional security outfits in Nigeria are aware of our presence in our state secretariat”. Responding to the call to former governor Gbenga Daniel to step up and take over the leadership of the party in the state, Bankole said “As of now, Daniel, officially is not a member of PDP. If he decides to return to the party, he knows what to do. If he is willing to return to the party, we will be proud and excited to welcome him back into the party”.

