Ogun PDP Crisis: Showunmi Settles Rift With Adebutu, Withdraws Suit

The governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has finally settled the long-time feud between him and the winner of the party’s governorship primary in the state, Ladi Adebutu.

Showunmi’s political difference with Adebutu dated back to years before the 2023 governorship elections.

But, the controversy got to its peak in the buildup to the 2023 polls when Showunmi went to court, seeking the dissolution of the PDP State Working Committee in the state for allegedly being biased and claiming it obtained the PDP gubernatorial form for Adebutu.

Both Showunmi and Adebutu conducted separate governorship primary elections, which produced the two of them as factional candidates.

Showunmi had insisted that his case, which was before the Supreme Court would also nullify the primary elections that produced Adebutu, expressing confidence that he would be declared the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Ogun.

But, the two political giants settled their rift on Friday, after a closed-door meeting which lasted for about an hour at Showunmi’s residence in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The two PDP leaders buried their hatchets as Adebutu begged Showunmi to let go of his grievances and join him in the mission to win Ogun State for the PDP.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Adebutu said, with Showunmi coming on board, PDP stand a better chance of winning the governorship election in the State.

He said the PDP was not bothered about the gale of endorsements of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun by other political parties and former members of the PDP.

Adebutu said, “We were not bothered at all, because the truth of the matter is we would rather have people exit rather than remain and continue to be a source of bother to us, and they would continue to drag us back while they don’t want to do much to the party.”

He described those who dumped the PDP for APC as traitors who were working as moles for the APC government.

On his part, Showunmi said he decided to align with Adebutu to deliver Ogun State from the misrule of APC.

Showunmi said: “I have no alternative than to stand by the PDP, work very hard for the PDP and put all energies into it and see how far we go.

“I want to tell Hon. Ladi Adebutu that we are brothers; before you called me, 75 per cent of my heart is already in sympathy with you because I know what you have contributed to the party. There is no perfect human being. I am not perfect too.

“I give you my words publicly in the presence of all the good people of Ogun State, I will support you all through. It will be PDP from top to bottom.

“All members of the Segun Showunmi political family, you have heard me loud and clear. We are doing PDP. And Hon. Ladi Adebutu has resolved whatever is causing issues between us.

“I’ve been friends with him for years. I will support him and I am withdrawing the case I have at the Supreme Court immediately.”

