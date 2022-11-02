Ogun PDP expels Jimi Lawal, others for alleged misconduct, forgery

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday expelled a governorship aspirant of the party, Otunba Jimi Lawal, for alleged gross misconduct, forgery, antiparty activities and violation of the party’s constitution. Lawal was expelled barely six months after joining the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the governorship ticket of the party.

His expulsion followed the recommendation of the disciplinary committee setup by the state executive committee of the party to investigate his role and those of others in the ‘illegal’ governorship primary election organised by his faction. Lawal was expelled alongside three others – Muyiwa Odebiyi, Moruf Olajide and Ademola Ojoye – while four other members were also suspended.

Addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Tola Odulaja, said their expulsion was in accordance with the party’s constitution. Odulaja explained that the committee recommended their expulsion following Lawal’s disobedience to the party by organising and participating in an ‘illegal’ governorship primary.

