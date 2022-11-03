Politics

Ogun PDP expels Ladi Adebutu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled its former governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, and four others.

The four other persons are Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole.

The party said on Thursday that the expulsion was due to alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in conducting the May 25, 2022 governorship primary election of the party and flagrant disobedience to court order.

They were expelled after the party’s working committee reviewed the report of a five-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

“After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty. Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification,” chairman of the disciplinary committee, Hon. Akintunde Mufutau, said in a statement.

Adebutu had been on suspension since October 25.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Benue: Battle for Ortom’s successor hots up in APC

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN

CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports on the jostle for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by party chieftains ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Benue State There is growing tension in the Benue State chapter of the Progressives Congress (APC) given the long list of aspirants jostling to fly the party’s flag in the […]
Politics

2023: Twists and turns of Lagos LP crisis

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports 

ANAYO EZUGWU reports  on efforts by the Lagos State chapter of Labour Party (LP) to resolve the crisis over its leadership and governorship ticket for the forthcoming general election    Since a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, became the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), the party’s rating has gone up with […]
Politics

Anambra guber: APC’s acceptability test in S’East

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

The forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State is expected to be a popularity test for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party seeks to make inroad into the South-East ahead of the 2023 general election, FELIX NWANERI reports The people of the South-East are in for interesting times as the country’s ruling All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica