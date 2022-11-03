Ogun PDP expels Ladi Adebutu

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled its former governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, and four others.

The four other persons are Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole.

The party said on Thursday that the expulsion was due to alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in conducting the May 25, 2022 governorship primary election of the party and flagrant disobedience to court order.

They were expelled after the party’s working committee reviewed the report of a five-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

“After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty. Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification,” chairman of the disciplinary committee, Hon. Akintunde Mufutau, said in a statement.

Adebutu had been on suspension since October 25.

