Ogun PDP guber: Sowunmi warns against misrepresentation of judgment

A factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Chief Segun Sowunmi,

has warned against misrepresenting the judgment of the Court of Appeal that allowed his appeal in his case against the Ogun PDP and others.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his counsel, Mr Monday Mawah, the PDP chieftain clarified that the issue brought before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

Mawah further stated that the Court of Appeal in a considered judgment held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to desperate attempts by some persons to rewrite the clear pronouncement of the Court of Appeal that allowed the appeal of Segun Showunmi in his case against the Peoples Democratic Party and others, and set aside the judgement of the lower court.

“The issue brought by Showunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

” The Court of Appeal in a considered judgement held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.

” The Court went further to hold that the lower court was also wrong to have declined jurisdiction on the grounds of non-joinder of the Ogun State PDP Exco.

” On the whole, the Court of Appeal allowed the Appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court.

” For the avoidance of doubt, we want to put it on record that our client, Segun Showunmi, won his case at the Court of Appeal.

“Mischief makers should desist from misrepresenting the judgement,”Mawah said.

