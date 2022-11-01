News

Ogun PDP reports aspirant, INEC to EFCC, ICPC

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate a governorship aspirant of the party, Jimi Lawal, for allegedly forging the delegates’ list presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship primary.

The party accused Lawal of forging the list in connivance with top INEC officials to “deceive, manipulate and misrepresent facts.”

In separate petitions to the EFCC and ICPC by its lawyer, Oladimeji Hassan Balogun, the PDP demanded the investigation of Lawal and some officials of INEC in the state for allegedly suppressing the authentic delegates’ list of the party.

Lawal and his loyalists during the May 25 governorship primary that produced Ladi Adebutu as the governorship candidate raised an objection and rejected a delegates’ list purportedly brought from the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja for the exercise.

 

