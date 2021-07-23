Ogun PDP: We’re not participating in LG election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it won’t be participating in tomorrow’s local government election in Ogun State. Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogundele urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm, saying that the withdrawal was sequel to a judgement of an Ogun State High Court between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC). Ogundele had earlier dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the state. The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.
Related Articles
ICPC tracks N3bn worth of projects in 2 Kebbi senatorial districts
…verifies intervention projects attracted by Sen. Sam Egwu The Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) under the supervision of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had tracked projects worth N3 billion out of the N3.5 billion expected to be tracked by the group in Kebbi State. The disclosure also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Iran’s foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel ‘trap’ to provoke war
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be “trapped” by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Time youths ensure S’Easterner occupies Aso Villa in 2023 –Gen Williams
…says protest not a revolution yet •Northern govs have no value for human life –Afenifere Following the success recorded so far by the #ENDSARS protesters, one time head Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigeria Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has charged organisers of the protests to ensure that they use the gains of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)