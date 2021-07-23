Ogun PDP: We’re not participating in LG election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it won’t be participating in tomorrow’s local government election in Ogun State. Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Ogundele urged aspirants and members of the party to remain calm, saying that the withdrawal was sequel to a judgement of an Ogun State High Court between him and Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC). Ogundele had earlier dragged OGSIEC to court for dealing with a faction loyal to late Buruji Kashamu of the PDP in the state. The OGSIEC Chairman, Babatunde Osibodu, said he handed over the forms of the party to the faction with the authentic documents.

