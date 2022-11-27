News

Ogun PDP’ll unite for Atiku – Showunmi

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

The governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has expressed the confidence that the party in the state will put behind its internal crisis and unite to vote for the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 elections.

PDP in Ogun State has been enmeshed in crisis with three members of the party – Showunmi, Ladi Adebutu and Jimi Lawal laying claim to the governorship ticket of the party, a development which had resulted into series of litigations pending before the courts.

But, Showunmi while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with PDP members and his supporters on Saturday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said that the crisis will not affect the chances of Atiku winning at the polls.

Showunmi, who was Atiku’s spokesman during the 2019 election, charged all PDP members in the state to put the crisis behind them and begin massive mobilization for the presidential candidate, saying “it’s the turn of Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

While describing Atiku as the most prepared candidate, Showunmi said “election is the difficult one, doing the job of president is easy for Atiku” judging by his capacity and ability.
He said: “I have checked, I have observed, I have researched, I have checked front and back, and I know that Atiku means well for Nigeria. He is very prepared and he is very ready. In fact, the election is a difficult one, but doing the job is very easy. He learned under our father, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo and for so many years he has never allowed himself to be sad or to be so timid that he does not come out. Do you know what it takes to stand for an election every time?”

 

