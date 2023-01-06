Ogun pensioners demand quarterly N2bn gratuity

Pensioners in Ogun State on Thursday told Governor Dapo Abiodun to increase the N500 million quarterly gratuity to N2 billion to offset the N64.4 billion outstanding gratuities. According to them, the increase will help in offsetting the backlog of unpaid gratuities.

The group under the aegis of Nigeria Union Pensioners (NUP) made the call in Abeokuta. Chairman Waidi Oloyede described the Contributory Pensions Scheme Review and Consequential Pensions Adjustment Committee set up by the government to address workers and pensioners’ demands as “a ruse and a calculated ploy to frustrate our legitimate demands, discredit the NUP leadership and also build mistrust in the rank and file of our union”. The pensioners slammed Abiodun for his failure to implement the agreements they signed with the government in the Memorandum of Action (MoA).

Oloyede said the government agreed to implement the consequential adjustment of pensions as approved by the Federal Government in 2019 mandating a statutory increase in pensions. He said: “It is unimaginable to state that a total sum of N3.6 billion has so far been paid as gratuities by the Ogun state government over three and half years ago; a sum which is not enough to defray gratuities of retirees from June 2019 to date being the tenure of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.” “It is our candid belief that given the realities of the increase of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in our state as openly admitted by the governor in recent times, we strongly believe that a quarterly release of N2 billion will marginally go a long way to offset the backlog of unpaid gratuities. “Pensioners are dying in droves on a daily basis for lack of good healthcare that requires ample financial redemption and expected pensions for the 25th of each month as it used to be in the Ogun State of previous administrations.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...