Ogun pensioners go spiritual against Abiodun over non-payment of N68bn gratuity, allowances

Pensioners in Ogun State Thursday held a one-day prayer seeking God’s intervention over the alleged refusal of Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their N68 billion gratuity and allowances.

The senior citizens, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) rendered prayers to God in both Islamic and Christian ways, seeking His face over their plight.

Speaking with journalists after their prayers, Chairman, NUP, Comrade Waheed Oloyede said his Union resolved to invoke the powers of God on the obstacles that have so far, prevented the state governor from addressing their plights having been convinced that there is nothing prayers cannot do.

“We have written series of letter, we have sent people that we think can assist, but there is no response and we’ve decided that now we send God to him until the government of Ogun State have a listening hear to us. That is the purpose of this gathering,” he said.

Oloyede listed four demands of the pensioners to include: increase in the pensioners monthly take home; increase in the quarterly release of gratuity from N500 million to N1 billion; release of their deducted Contributory Pensions to their respective Pensions Fund Administrator (PFAs), as well as the constitution of the Pensions Committee which will administer the affairs of their union.

But lamenting the ordeals of members of his union, the Ogun NUP Chairman said it will take the state government a period of 34 years to offset the N68 billion gratuity whose sum it is releasing at N500 million quarterly.

“According to the Federal Government constitution, the pension is supposed to increase every five years or whenever they increase the salary of workers but in Ogun State it has not been done,” he said.

