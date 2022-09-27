Ogun pensioners protest 12 years unpaid gratuities

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Pensioners in Ogun State, on Tuesday protested the non payment of their 12 years gratuities estimated at N68 billion by the state government.

The senior citizens, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), described the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration as the “enemy of pensioners” over his failed promises to alleviate their sufferings through prompt payment of their gratuties and other entitlements.

The pensioners, armed with placards with various inscriptions, marched from their secretariat in Leme area of the Abeokuta, the state capital, to the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, chanting anti-government songs to register their grievances.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read: “Governor Dapo Abiodun, you should know that pensioners slaves, hence they deserve better treatment from the government”, “Mr. Governor why did you disobey your father’s instructions to cater for pensioners?”, “Governor Dapo Abiodun stop paying lip service to the rights of the senior citizens in the state”, “Mr. Governor address unpaid arrears of 12 years gratuities now!” and “Mr. Governor has been non-chalant to the plight of Ogun pensioners”.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Chairman of NUP, Comrade Waheed Oloyede accused the governor of deliberately punishing pensioners by denying them of their entitlements.

However, addressing the protesters, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi assured the pensioners of quick response to their demands.

He said: “We are trying our best to make sure that all your demands are urgently attended to. You have a legitimate right to make these demands, but we are current being face with limited resources.”

